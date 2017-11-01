Wasp Barcode Technologies Announces Partnership with BlueStar Europe

REDBOURN, United Kingdom, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Wasp Barcode Technologies UK is excited to announce their new partnership with BlueStar Europe, the leading global distributor of solutions-based ADC, Point-of-Sale, RFID, Digital Signage, and ID & Security technology. The new collaboration between Wasp Barcode Technologies UK and BlueStar Europe will strengthen Wasp's presence and expand the availability of the full line of Wasp's straightforward, easy to use tracking products, in the UK and all of Europe.

The new partnership between Wasp Barcode Technologies UK and BlueStar Europe will assist in executing our strategic objective of building a world class channel program and recruiting partners throughout the UK and Europe to sell and support Wasp hardware and software. This will make it easy for end-user s to purchase Wasp solutions that help them improve their operations and increase profitability. "Partnering with BlueStar Europe, a leading global distributor, helps us create a strong supply chain and provides new opportunities for our resellers and customers," said Randy Jesberg, CEO of Wasp Barcode Technologies. "We look forward to working together to align our distribution approach to meet the needs of our customers."

About Wasp Barcode Technologies:

Wasp Barcode Technologies provides data capture and tracking systems designed specifically for corporations, manufacturing & warehousing customers, and public sector including government, education and healthcare services. Solutions include: inventory control, asset tracking, time and attendance, and point of sale (POS); as well as the supporting mobile computers, barcode scanners, and barcode printers utilized to automate operations. Wasp products help their customers' achieve efficiency through cost-effective solutions designed to increase productivity and profitability.

Learn more at http://www.waspbarcode.co.uk or call 0845 430 1971.

About BlueStar Europe:



BlueStar is the leading global distributor of solutions-basedADC,Mobility,Point-of-Sale, RFID,Digital Signage, andSecurity Solutionstechnology. BlueStar works exclusively with value-added resellers, providing them with complete solutions, business development and marketing support. The company brings unequaled expertise to the market, offers award-winning technical support and is an authorized service center for a growing number of manufacturers. For more information about BlueStar, please contact a BlueStar Account Executive at 01785 218500 or visithttp://www.bluestarinc.com/us-en/about-bluestar/global-locations.html

