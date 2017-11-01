Setesca Boosts its International Business with the Opening of an Office in London

BARCELONA, Spain, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

• The ICT consultancy, specializing in increasing the value of companies based in Barcelona with offices in Madrid and Medellín (Colombia), opens up the market and reinforces its international expansion with its programming and remote systems management services

• Through the Setesca Talent division, it covers Spanish companies with recruitment needs in Europe and European companies based in Spain

• The company will offer services in remote programming (nearshoring) of quality and at competitive prices, as well as services of testing, and systems management and DEVOPS



Setesca, an ICT consultancy specializing in increasing the value of companies, promotes its international business to Europe with the opening of an office in London. The company has its headquarters in Barcelona and offices in Madrid and Medellín (Colombia). With presence in London, the company strengthens its international presence with the opening of the market in England. In addition, it has also recently opened the market in Germany and Switzerland.

The corporation offers various ICT consulting services, among which is programming as well as remote systems management (DEVOPS) (nearshoring) at a competitive price. Moreover, through Setesca Talent, a division specializing in digital headhunting, it offers Recruiting services for ICT personnel. This way, coverage will be given to those Spanish companies that require selection processes in European countries, and European companies that require a specialized selection service in Spain.

The Setesca Talent model is a 100% model focused on success and specialization in profiles of managers and ICT technicians; marketing and in general, new digital profiles have been some of the keys to the rapid expansion of the digital headhunting firm.

"Europe is a potential market for the type of ICT consulting service we offer. It is an environment where today well-prepared ICT profiles are required and companies that offer flexible, competitive and quality services," says Jordi DamiÃ , CEO of Setesca. The new London offices are located inEaling district (London).

Setesca was born in 2007 and it soon became a new strategic consulting model specializing in improving the management of ICT departments, and innovative, high-productivity services and products. The maxim of the new model is the closeness and flexibility. Setesca helps companies such as Seat, ICIL or Iberdrola.

