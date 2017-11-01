Israel-Based Kanabo Research Wins Esteemed CannaTech Pitch Award At 2017 London Cannabis Event

TEL AVIV, Israel, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Kanabo Research, a Tel Aviv-based medical cannabis R&D Company, recently won the highly esteemed Live Investor Pitch Award for their VapePod', at the CannatTech UK event, held at The Old Truman Brewery in London's Brick Lane on 26th October.

While Kanabo have been developing cutting-edge solutions to assist medical cannabis patients, the unveiling of their new VapePod' was a real head turner at the London event, and won the acclaimed award for good reason.

Kanabo's VapePod', the first medical cannabis device to receive initial medical device approval from Israel's Ministry of Health, offers a revolutionary cannabis oil delivery system, designed to treat specific medical ailments and conditions with precision, accuracy and consistency. The VapePod' is designed to utilize the highest quality cannabis extracts and to create tailor-made Cannabis formulations that target CNS disorders such as insomnia, anxiety and neuropathic pain, to name just a few.

The company also confirmed that it intends to enter the European market in a serious way, with low THC formulations that are permitted under EU law and will revolutionize the fast growing CBD industry of nutraceuticals.

Kanabo CEO Avihu Tamir, spoke to reporters about the company's VapePod' at the event in London, "We have worked tirelessly to create a unique product in the world of medical cannabis. At Kanabo we incorporate extract formulations that are able to target specific ailments and medical conditions for a wide range of patients in need. We are excited that within the next six months clinical trials will commence on our product," he said.

About Kanabo Research:kanaboresearch.com, is an Israeli medical cannabis R&D company founded by Avihu Tamir and David Sack, who combined years of personal experience working with medical cannabis patients in Israel before turning their vision into a reality. The company's mission is to innovate cutting edge medical solutions, while targeting specific medical conditions via their proprietary VapePod' system - vapepod.com .

To learn more about Kanabo Research, visithttp://www.kanaboresearch.comor emailinfo@kanaboresearch.com.