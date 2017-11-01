3D Display Market Size is Expected to Reach $ 245.91 Billion by 2022: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global3D displays marketis expected to reach USD 245.91 billion by 2022, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing consumer demand for enhanced imaging and viewing technology is expected to be a crucial factor for driving 3D displays market. Asia Pacific was estimated as the highest revenue generating segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 35.0% from 2015 to 2022. Growth of the gaming industry especially in Japan, China and India is expected to play a major role in propelling demand for 3D display over the forecast years.The OEM manufacturing businesses have contributed significantly towards the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Conventional displays are useful in numerous applications including TVs, tablets and computers, while 3D micro displays are highly beneficial where a screen size of less than two inches is used. Screen-based displays accounted for over 90% of the market share in 2014.Key players in the market have introduced compatibility in HMD with minimum hardware requirement. Players including Sony and Samsung prominently operate in the business of 3D HMD. In September 2013, Sony launched the HMZ-T3W model of HMD.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Global HMD market is expected to witness significant gains at a CAGR of over 45% from 2015 to 2022. The market is predominantly driven due to its applications acrossmilitary, aviation, engineering, medical field, gaming & video, sports and training and simulation. 3D display based HMD would witness growth due to the advancement in technology and due to lowered prices of the 3D display in upcoming years.

Stereoscopic display was the majorly consumed product in 3D display market, and was valued at USD 22.45 billion in 2014.

Global 3D TV market was valued at USD 25,652.1 million in 2014. Consumer electronics manufacturers (CEMs) are trying to change user experience by enhancing TV display to deliver 3D content.

RoW is expected to witness significant gains over the forecast period at a CAGR of 49.7% from 2015 to 2022. Consumers in Brazil are shifting from analog to digital 3D TV. In addition, presence in the number of 3D screens in Brazil has shown a moderate growth. Autostereoscopic display is the most popular display system in the region in 3D TV application. This is expected to play a key role in overall expansion of 3D display market in Latin America.

Global players include Samsung, LG, Sony, Toshiba, Sharp, Panasonic, Nikon, Canon and Fujifilm. These key players are adopting strategies such as technological advancements, product launch and acquisition to mark a global presence.

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D displays market on the basis of product, technology, access methods, application and region:

3D Display Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) Volumetric display Stereoscopic Head Mounted Displays (HMD)

3D Display Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) DLP RPTV PDP OLED LED

3D Display Access Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) Screen based display Micro display

3D Display Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) TV Smartphones Monitor Mobile computing devices Projectors HMD Others

3D Display Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)



