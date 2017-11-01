

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK) and BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) announced the closing of their joint acquisition of the financial operations of Opel and Vauxhall.



The new organisation combining the existing brands Opel Bank, Opel Financial Services and Vauxhall Finance is created.



Groupe PSA noted that Alexandre Sorel, Chief Executive Officer, Pascal Brasseur and Erhard Paulat, both Deputy CEO, will take over the management of the new organisation.



Groupe PSA stated that the new management will present in 100 days its strategic plan with the support of Banque PSA Finance and BNP Paribas Personal Finance. The objective of the plan is to accelerate the development of the entity, and to offer the most competitive offers to customers of Opel and Vauxhall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX