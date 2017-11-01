sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1.106,87 Euro		+69,44
+6,69 %
WKN: 896360 ISIN: US7960508882 Ticker-Symbol: SSU 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.102,50
1.108,09
11:40
1.103,90
1.107,20
11:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HP INC
HP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HP INC18,53+0,45 %
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A1.106,87+6,69 %