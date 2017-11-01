

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) said it has completed the acquisition of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.'s (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) printer business in a deal valued at $1.05 billion.



As part of the agreement, Samsung will make an equity investment of $100 million to $300 million in HP through open market purchases.



HP noted that A3 represents its largest growth opportunity in business printing. The combination with Samsung expands HP's portfolio, accelerates its ability to disrupt the $55 billion A3 copier segment with multi-function printing technology.



Further, HP noted that the acquisition will also strengthen its A4 laser printing business. Samsung also brings intellectual property of more than 6,500 print patents and a workforce of nearly 1,300 researchers and engineers with expertise in laser technology, imaging electronics and supplies and accessories.



The fully integrated portfolio, including next generation PageWide technologies, offers opportunities to grow managed print and document services as the sales models shift from transactional to contractual.



HP said it will provide financial guidance on its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings call.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX