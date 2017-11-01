GomSpace Receives Order From Sky and Space Global

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GomSpace A/S - a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (the "Company") and the UK company Sky and Space Global (UK) Ltd ("SAS") have signed an amendment to the procurement contract between the parties signed on February 28, 2017. The additional order contains further development to increase the capabilities of the satellites. The total value of the new order is in the range of 13 to 15 million EUR and will be delivered according to the procurement contract. First delivery will be in 2018.

About Gomspace Group AB

The Company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

About Sky and Space Global

Sky and Space Global (UK) Ltd. is a UK incorporated company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SAS) with European and Israeli centres of Aerospace, Satellite and Software Industry Experts. Sky and Space Global is engaged in global narrowband communication design for providing global communication infrastructure based on nanosatellite technology and in developing software systems that will deploy, maintain orbit control and handle communication code between each of the nanosatellites to provide global coverage once a sufficient global network of nano-satellites is deployed. www.skyandspace.global.

The Sky and Space Global business strategy is nanosatellite communication coverage on an ANYWHERE to EVERYWHERE basis with relatively low maintenance costs. Due to the experience and expertise of the founders in the aerospace industry, the business will be able to develop and upgrade capabilities within short intervals, utilizing unique IP-nanosat network software protocols.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 09:00 a.m. CET on November 1, 2017.



For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)

Tel: +45 40 31 55 57

Email: nbu@gomspace.com

