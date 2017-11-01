KORE Software Announces New Hires for Director of European Sales Position

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today KORE announced that they have hired Ben Taverner as Commercial Director and Nathalie de Regt as Director of Sales in EMEA. Ben and Nathalie will be joining the existing KORE Software team in Europe. Their attention will be focused on expanding KORE's sponsorship management, fan engagement, and data warehouse products and services across professional clubs, agencies and brands throughout Europe.

With over twenty years of experience, Ben Taverner is an accomplished sports sales executive. Prior to joining KORE, he was the Global Partnerships Director for Feld Entertainment. Prior to that, Ben served as the Head of Commercial for Juventus Football Club. He has held leadership positions with Usain Bolt, IMG, Octagon, and Lagardere Sports in the U.S., Italy, Paris, and London.

"It is clear that the European sports market is becoming even more advanced in its needs," said Ben. "I am delighted to have the opportunity to leverage my commercial skill set and experience in order to forge successful partnerships."

KORE Software is already used by 500+ properties across the globe, including hundreds in North America and dozens in Europe, from The O2 to FC Barcelona. The addition of these two new team members will enable KORE to double down on its European presence and improve service to existing regional customers.

Nathalie de Regt has more than 15 years of global experience in sports and data analysis. She joins KORE from IMG, where she served as a Business Development Manager bringing in new clients. She was also IMG's Research & Project Manager working with clients such as ATP, RWC, UEFA, multiple European football federations and clubs. Fluent in five languages, she has gained valuable experience working on many projects in numerous countries, for example, the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Nathalie will be actively creating new business in EMEA and working closely with KORE customers.

"With my previous experiences in technology research and sports marketing with Forrester and IMG, I saw there is a great need and huge growth potential for their applications in Europe's sport and entertainment industry. I am very keen to be part of the team and leverage the success of KORE into the UK and European markets!" explained Nathalie.

Taylor Kern, KORE's SVP of Sales said, "We're growing rapidly in Europe, and we look forward to getting Ben and Nathalie in front of the organizations that want to make significant improvements to the management of their sales and business intelligence."

