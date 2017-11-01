

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.15 am ET Wednesday, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss retail sales data. Economists forecast sales to grow 0.3 percent on year in September, in contrast to a 0.2 percent fall in August.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major currencies.



The franc was worth 0.9985 against the greenback, 114.09 against the yen, 1.1632 against the euro and 1.3287 against the pound as of 4:10 am ET.



