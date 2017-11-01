Saba Expands Leadership Team in EMEA

BRACKNELL, England, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Saba enhances focus in the region with strategic appointments of General Manager, channel and talent industry experts

Saba, a leading provider of people-centric talent management solutions, has announced the expansion of its strategic leadership team in the EMEA region, naming industry veterans to key posts.

To accelerate regional go-to-market strategies and local market expansion, Saba has appointed Christian Foerg as General Manager EMEA Region. James Frampton will lead new customer acquisition and take on responsibility for the company's partner expansion initiatives in the region. Saba veteran Dipak Patel will expand his solution consulting leadership and accelerate industry thought leadership programmes.

Technology, skills and globalisation rank highly on European C-level agendas for 2017. Fifty-two per cent of CEOs in the UK alone plan to increase headcount, but struggle to find skilled talent, with 77 per cent concerned that a shortage of key skills could impair their company's growth.[1]Executives, HR and learning leaders across EMEA are faced with unique and diverse business challenges, which are driving investment in talent management solutions.

"Our deep understanding of market dynamics and our strong customer and partner relationships have helped Saba establish a strong and growing business in EMEA," said Pervez Qureshi, CEO of Saba. "Our newly appointed EMEA leadership team, led by Christian Foerg, will build on and accelerate our success in the region, and more importantly, help our customers build a transformative workplace through the power of talent management."

Since joining Saba in 2011 as Regional Vice President in EMEA, Christian Foerg has lead programmes to drive customer success. An experienced HR leader himself, Christian has led HR systems teams in companies like HP, Compaq and Media-Saturn. He has a strong understanding of the market dynamics and business needs of customers. As Saba's General Manager in EMEA, Christian will oversee all go-to-market operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In addition to new customer acquisition, Saba Regional Vice President, James Frampton, brings 19 years of channel experience from organisations like BMC Software and Epicor. He will lead the expansion of Saba's strategic channel partnerships throughout the region. An important facet of Saba's go to market strategy in EMEA, the company regards partner channels as an extension of its own expertise and an integral part of business operations.

Dipak Patel, Regional Vice President of Solution Consulting and a 10-year Saba veteran, will expand his leadership responsibilities to include strategic account management as well as the growth of Saba's product and thought leadership evangelism in EMEA. Dipak has collaborated with hundreds of talent leaders in the region throughout the past decade leveraging Saba solutions and services to address their learning, performance and engagement and business needs.

Saba delivers a cloud-based intelligent talent management and engagement solution used by leading organizations worldwide to hire, develop, engage, and inspire their people. With machine learning at its core, Saba Cloud offers proactive, personalized recommendations on candidates, connections and content to help employees and businesses lead and succeed. It is purpose-built on a highly scalable platform that exceeds industry security and reliability standards. Following the acquisition of Halogen Software, Saba is now one of the largest independent talent management providers in the world. For more information, visithttp://www.saba.com.

