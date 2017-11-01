The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) have jointly issued a set of recommendations to facilitate rooftop PV deployment in Thailand.USAID and GIZ Thailand designed the implementation guidelines for Thailand's Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency. In cooperation with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, Provincial Electricity Authority and the Thai Photovoltaic Industries Association, the department will use the recommendations to encourage the installation of solar panels in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment."USAID and GIZ Thailand will continue to collaborate and provide assistance to the public and private sectors in renewable energy development," said Angela Hogg, director of the USAID Regional Environment Office. "We hope that they will provide tools to help unlock the solar PV rooftop ...

