

Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday as investors awaited the FOMC decision and a private survey signaled improvement in manufacturing operating conditions across China in October.



The Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged later today, but the accompanying policy statement may offer clues about the possibility of a rate hike in December.



Chinese shares rose marginally after the Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for October matched expectations. The corresponding PMI came in unchanged at 51.0 in October, remaining above the 50-mark for the fifth successive month.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 2.57 points or 0.08 percent to 3,395.91 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 353 points or 1.25 percent at 28,599 in late trade.



Japanese shares rallied sharply, with a weakening yen, solid manufacturing data and upbeat corporate earnings results boosting investor sentiment.



Japan's manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly in October, underpinned by solid expansions in output, new orders and employment, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The Nikkei 225 average finished up 408.47 points or 1.86 percent at a 21-year high of 22,420.08, while the broader Topix index closed 1.17 percent higher at 1,786.71.



Banks rose broadly, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial rising around 1 percent each. Inpex rallied 2.4 percent after Brent oil prices jumped back above the $60 a barrel mark for the first time since July 2015.



A weaker yen boosted exporters, with Canon, Honda and Panasonic rising 1-4 percent. Sony soared 11.4 percent after reporting strong second-quarter profit growth and raising its full-year operating income forecast.



Australian shares gained ground as Chinese steel futures rose and the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed growth in the country's manufacturing sector for the thirteenth successive month in October.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 28.80 points or 0.49 percent to 5,937.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 29.10 points or 0.49 percent higher at 6,005.50.



National Australia Bank gained 0.7 percent ahead of its earnings results due on Thursday while ANZ rose half a percent and Westpac added 0.6 percent. Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.



Energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum and Santos climbed 1-2 percent after crude oil prices extended gains overnight. Oil Search tumbled 3 percent after announcing it is buying oil blocks in Alaska for $400 million.



Myer Holdings slumped 4.6 percent after the department store chain dropped its sales targets, citing challenging retail conditions. CSR plunged 5.5 percent despite the building products supplier posting a slight rise in first-half profit.



Seoul stocks rallied to close at fresh record highs, led by technology shares. The benchmark Kospi jumped 33.04 points or 1.31 percent to finish at 2,556.47.



Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics climbed 3.9 percent to close at 2,861,000 won, while Samsung SDI jumped as much as 9 percent and SK Hynix added 3.8 percent.



South Korea's consumer price inflation climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in October, slower than September's 2.1 percent rise, figures from Statistics Korea showed today.



New Zealand shares tumbled as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as A2 Milk Co and Synlait. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 92.53 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 8,053.81. A2 Milk shares fell as much as 8.4 percent to $7.94 while Synlait Milk lost 6.2 percent.



Fletcher Building shares tumbled 3.7 percent after the government announced a plan to ban foreigners from buying existing housing stock beginning in 2018.



New Zealand's unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent in the three months ended September, marking the lowest level in nearly nine years, data from Statistics New Zealand showed.



India's Sensex was up over 1 percent to touch a record high after data showed core sector growth hit a six-month high in September and the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 report ranked India among the top 10 'improvers' globally in ease of doing business.



Benchmark indexes in Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia were up between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent while Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was declining 0.2 percent.



U.S. stocks rose overnight, driven by food companies as Kellogg and Mondelez reported better than expected third-quarter results and upbeat consumer confidence data strengthened optimism about the economy.



The Dow and the S&P 500 inched up around 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4 percent to reach a fresh record closing high.



