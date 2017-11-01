Call for Papers Coming Soon for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018, April 23-25, Santa Clara, Calif.



RALEIGH, N.C., 2017-11-01 09:35 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL, MongoDB and other open source database solutions and services, announced the success of Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2017, which took place September 25-27, 2017 at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Dublin, Ireland.



The Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe is the premier event for individuals and businesses developing and using open source software. The conference theme this year was "Championing Open Source Databases," and the event included more than 100 speakers sharing their in-depth knowledge with more than 350 attendees.



"This year's Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe demonstrated how open source database solutions are powering digital transformation and enabling organizations of all sizes and across all industries to innovate and grow rapidly," said Peter Zaitsev, co-founder and CEO of Percona. "Once again, I want to thank all our champions of open source databases - our sponsors, speakers and attendees - for taking time to share their knowledge and insights to create an inspiring environment of learning and community."



Keynote Addresses and Breakout Sessions This year's Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe featured 11 keynote addresses (available on YouTube) and more than 100 informative tutorials and breakout sessions, including:



-- Championing Open Source Databases - Peter Zaitsev, Percona -- MySQL as a Layered Service: How to Use ProxySQL to Control Traffic and Scale Out - Rene Cannao, ProxySQL -- Real Time DNS Analytics at Cloudflare with ClickHouse - Tom Arnfeld, Cloudflare -- Why Open Sourcing Our Database Tooling Was the Smart Decision - Shlomi Noach, GitHub -- MyRocks at Facebook and a Roadmap - Yoshinori Matsunobu, Facebook -- Prometheus for Monitoring Metrics - Brian Brazil, Prometheus/Robust Perception -- State of the Dolphin - Geir Høydalsvik, Oracle -- Many Faces of Continuent Tungsten - MC Brown, Continuent -- Database Performance in High Traffic Environments - Pavel Genov, Pepper -- MySQL 8.0: Atomic DDLs - Implementation and Impact - Ståle Deraas, Oracle -- RocksDB Static Sorted Table (SST) Formats: Considerations When Building a Search Engine - Tarek Sheasha, Booking.com -- High Performance JSON - PostgreSQL vs. MongoDB - Wei Shan Ang and Dominic Dwyer, GlobalSign -- Automating and Managing MongoDB: An Analysis of Ops Manager vs. ClusterControl - Ruairí Newman, Severalnines AB -- Building Multi-Petabyte Data Warehouses with ClickHouse - Alexander Zaitsev, LifeStreet/Altinity -- Scaling and Hardware Provisioning for Databases: Lessons Learned at Wikipedia - Jaime Crespo, Wikimedia Foundation



Sponsorships Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2017 was made possible through the support of the following sponsors:



-- Diamond Sponsor - Continuent -- Gold Sponsors - Facebook, VividCortex -- Exhibitor Sponsors - Altinity, Ispirer, PGDAY Russia '17, Rackspace, Severalnines, TimescaleDB -- Contributor Sponsors - Webyog, Oracle MySQL -- Media Sponsors - CMSWire, Datanami, InsideBigData, InsideHPC, ODBMS.org, Opensource.com, O'Reilly Media



The Next Percona Live Conference



What: Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018 Where: Santa Clara, Calif. When: April 23-25, 2018



The call for papers for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018 will be opened soon, look to the conference landing page for news and updates.



With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL, MongoDB and other open source databases across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software, Support, Consulting, and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com.



