Kamux Oyj: Kamux Oyj: The first Kamux Green to be opened in Konala, Helsinki

PRESS RELEASE 1 November 2017 at 10:30

Interest in eco-friendly vehicles on the rise

The first Kamux Green to be opened in Konala, Helsinki

Kamux, a car retail chain specialising in used cars, is launching a Kamux Green shop-in-shop collection of hybrid, electric, gas and ethanol-powered cars in its Konala showroom in Helsinki. The Kamux Green concept is designed to make it easier for the consumers to explore alternative fuel vehicles both at the showroom and through the online channels.

Unique in Finland, the Kamux Green concept reflects the growing consumer interest in low-emission cars. The number of alternative fuel vehicles is on the rise as car makers bet on them for future, thus also increasing the number of second-hand cars available in future. The showroom will still contain petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles for those interested in them, as Kamux wishes to provide its customers with a wide range of vehicles covering all kinds of mobility needs.

"Kamux offers its customers a wide selection of different kinds of eco-friendly vehicles of various makes. Even as we speak, there are more than 100 electric, hybrid and gas-powered cars available in the collection", says Finnish Country Director Jussi Mäkinen.

Service based on the needs of the customers

"We want to provide consumers with a more versatile service and make it easier for them to find the car they are looking for from our selection of more than 3,100. The Kamux Green concept makes electric, gas, ethanol and hybrid-powered cars more readily available to those interested in buying them. Cars are, after all, bought based on need. Your personal mobility needs determine the type of vehicle that is best suited to you", says Jussi Mäkinen, Finnish Country Director at Kamux.

Kamux Green showcasing the green category alongside traditional cars

Jussi Mäkinen believes that Kamux Green will lower the threshold for exploring and test-driving the vehicles in this category as they will be showcased more prominently.

"The Kamux Green sales staff are experts when it comes to the eco-friendly car selection, and are therefore capable of providing expert service to our customers. In the showroom, the shop-in-shop has been separated into a section of its own, so that customers can easily find electric, gas, ethanol and hybrid-powered vehicles", explains Jussi Mäkinen.

The future of the concept depends on the consumers

Launched at the Konala showroom at the beginning of November, the Kamux Green concept starts off with plenty of visibility.

"Despite its location in the Helsinki Metropolitan area, the first Kamux Green serves our customers all over Finland. All the cars in our collection are available for all potential car buyers with optional home delivery service if required. We are curious to see how our customers will take to the concept. Future plans will be made based on that", says Mäkinen.

For more information, please contact:

Jussi Mäkinen, Finnish Country Director, Kamux Suomi Oy, tel. +358 50 590 5860, jussi.makinen@kamux.fi



Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 40 car showrooms in Finland, nine in Sweden and two in Germany Since its foundation, the company has sold more than 150,000 used cars, of which 36,290 were sold in 2016. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 405 million in 2016. Kamux employed 552 employees at the end of 2016, of which 272 were permanent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.kamux.com

