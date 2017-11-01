China-focused forum highlighted at Executive MBA Council annual conference

TongjiUniversity School of Economy and Management invites the world's leading professors to participate

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive MBACouncil hosted its annual conference in Seattle, Wash., between October 22 and 25, 2017. More than 430 deans and program directors at 160 business colleges in 28 countries and regions worldwide assembled in Seattle to discussthe futureofthe EMBA. Unlike previous conferences, this year's event featured a session entirely focused on China for the first time. The Chinese delegation gave a presentation on the past and current state as well as thefuturepossibilities forthe EMBA programs in China in addition to identifying challenges facing and opportunities awaiting the programs.

TongjiUniversity School of Economy and Management (SEM) assistant dean Wu Boning gave a keynote speech during which he emphasized: "The perseverance on behalf of Chinese business schools in their pursuit of international certification is instrumental in the continued improvement of the educational level of their programs and assists managers overseeing teachers and faculty members in guiding them to reach new levels. Students also gain a wider global perspective due to enhanced international partnerships." SEM also disclosed that the school plans to add more international talent to the faculty as well as enhance efforts in research and development as part of the plan to continuously improve their offering.

Mr. Wu added that Sino-foreign EMBA programs being highlighted at the annual conference are popular in China due to their focus on compliance with international standards, in addition to the expansion in teaching resources, R&D and case studies as well as the adoption of new teaching approaches designed specifically for China's domestic entrepreneurs and professional managers. The EMBA programs that refuse to embrace progress and are unwilling to allocate resources specific to China can expect be phased out, making more room for those programs willing to allocate resources to the development of better programs and executive training courses.

Luo Ying, director of the Global EMBA program at China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), gave a presentation on CEIBS's satellite campus and on ongoing progress that enhances the global EMBA program, adding that international courses are gaining increasing popularity among students.

Zhao Ying, Managing Editor of Which MBA.netand an industry veteran with years of experience in researching the development and evolution of EMBA programs in China, noted: "China has made significant progress in the research and development of Sino-foreign EMBA programs. Since 2001 when EMBA education first received official approval in China and one of the programs successfully entered the list of Financial Times' top 100worldwideexecutive MBAprograms, 17 of the programs have made their way into the prestigious list, with 15 now among the top 50, seven among the top 15, and three making it all the way to the top five. Mr. Zhao noted that the ambition that Chinese students have for obtaining academic degrees has evolved into a pursuit of knowledge, experience and enhanced global leadership.

This year's event is the largest and most high profile since the inauguration of the council. Executives from the Financial Times, Business Week, QS and The Economist who are graduates of the world's leading EMBA programs, as well as their counterparts from 20 of the top 30 business schools in the US and seven of the top ten business schools in Europe, took part in the conference.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592794/EDAMBA.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592795/EDAMBA2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592796/EDAMBA3.jpg

