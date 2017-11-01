Frost & Sullivan Recognizes the LogBox as a Robust Method to Improve the Efficiency of Storing and Sharing Patient Medical and Demographic Data

LogBox prioritizes patient and healthcare provider privacy and confidentiality and offers an affordable and personalized user experience

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on recent analysis of the African patient data logging market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes LogBox with the 2017 Customer Value Leadership Award. Founded in South Africa in 2010, LogBox is a digital identity management solution developed in collaboration with EPI-USE/sup>. It is available on both Android and iOS devices, designed and developed by doctors and other key stakeholders to store and transfer medical data, demographic information, and academic records electronically. The aim of the app is to improve efficiency and attenuate the administrative burden placed on patients, healthcare providers, and academics.

Prior to launch, LogBox validated its app via a pilot study involving 5,000 patients at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre. According to the results from a survey conducted during the study, almost 90% of respondents said they find it frustrating and time consuming to complete or update personal information forms when visiting several medical practices.

"LogBox developed its app to enhance the user's experience with a user-friendly platform," stated Frost & Sullivan's Siddharth Saha, Vice President of the Transformational Health Practice. "Yet, ease of use is not the only contributing factor, as the company ensures maximum data protection at every level of the platform-critically important for patients' medical data."

The LogBox app targets three user groups, resulting in the following products:

LogBox Practice: Allows healthcare professionals to communicate with patients, invite them to their practice and create customized questionnaires.

LogBox Patient: An enterprise-grade platform that allows patients to own and manage their demographic data and share with the provider of their choice.

LogBox Academic: An electronic logbook and portfolio-of-evidence for medical specialist trainees.

A large proportion of established healthcare professionals in South Africa are adverse to adopting and using innovative technology as part of their practices. To counter this, the use of LogBox is mandatory among trainee specialists and registrars affiliated with the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa.

"By targeting training physicians, LogBox is ensuring its growth with future physician users-those who will transition from the LogBox Academic app to the LogBox Practice app," said Saha.

The creators of LogBox also use Google Analytics to conduct in-depth analyses to monitor the performance of all three versions of the app. These analyses focus on key factors including drop-off rates, user behavior, user experience, and penetration rates.

"LogBox seeks to offer the best tested solution to maximize value to its users," adds Saha.

LogBox operates on a business-to-business model, allowing it the opportunity to integrate simultaneously with multiple stakeholders. This exclusivity provides infinite opportunities for the company to grow and develop. Plans are also in place to expand and trial the LogBox healthcare app in the public health sector in South Africa. The healthcare app will also pilot in San Diego in the United States.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that strives to be best-in-class in three key areas: understanding demand, nurturing the brand, and differentiating from the competition.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

