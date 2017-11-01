Canada's Rapidly Growing FinTech Ecosystem Produces World-leading RegTech Companies

TORONTO, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Canada's increasing reputation as a major source of innovation in the RegTech sector has been underlined by the inclusion of several Canadian-based regulatory technology companies on the RegTech 100 list.

Over $250m was invested in 10 RegTech companies in Canada since the beginning of 2012, according to FinTech Global, a specialist data and research firm, which was has just published theGlobal RegTech Review.

Canadian RegTech companies are establishing themselves in the global RegTech market by providing world leading technology solutions for banks and other major financial institutions. It's a market with huge estimated potential: savings from cost efficiencies and the opening up of new business opportunities could total tens of billions of dollars a year.

The RegTech 100 was chosen by leading industry experts following an analysis of 416 RegTech companies undertaken by FinTech Global.

Three of Canada's most exciting RegTech companies are Agreement Express, Trulioo and VigilantCS.

Agreement Express enables companies to automate their onboarding and risk management processes.

Trulioo powers fraud prevention, risk mitigation and compliance systems around the world through instant electronic identity verification.

VigilantCS is an all-in-one solution for the management and monitoring of staff compliance through the automation of regulatory requirements, digitized data and risk analytics.

Further information about the RegTech 100 companies is available fromhttp://www.RegTech100.comalong with details about theGlobal RegTech Review,which provides an in-depth analysis of Canada and the global market using proprietary data and insights gleaned from in-depth interviews and surveys with innovative RegTech companies.