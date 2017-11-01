4 Energy Efficiency Megatrends to be Covered at EMEX London, the Must-Attend Energy Management Show in the UK

LONDON, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EMEX (www.emexlondon.com) and its community is returning to the ExCeL Centre inLondonon 22nd and 23rd November with a packed programme spread across 4 free-to-attend CPD-accredited seminar theatres. EMEX is the must-attend energy management show that connects all energy users with leading experts, policy makers, suppliers and technical solutions.

EMEX is over 150 exhibitors and 100 free-to-attend CPD-accredited seminars spread across 4 theatres:

Knowledge, Skills and Experience

Water & Energy Strategy

Facilities, Technology & Innovation

Renewables, Supply and Storage

Content provided at EMEX is curated by the Energy Managers Association and its Board of major energy users and will include the opportunity for you to meet with top industry experts, peers and numerous leading suppliers that will unveil the latest technology and energy efficiency strategies available right now.

1.Are you aware about the latest technology and innovation?

With over 150 exhibitors ranging from major utilities to brokers and consultants, equipment manufacturers to training companies and showcasing a broad range of energy efficient solutions and services under one roof, EMEX has become a unique opportunity to learn about the new technology, systems and services available in this fast-changing environment.

Participants include E.ON Energy Solutions, Siemens, Vinci Facilities, ScottishPower, Dong Energy, Good Energy, ABB, Affinity for Business, Carlo Gavazzi, Kingspan Light + Air, Carbon Trust, BRE Global, Ecopilot, Harvard Technology, Grundfos, Lightsource, Argand Solutions, EcoCooling, Enercon, Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES), EATON Electric, ebm-papst, Green Energy Consulting, Savills, Sabien Technology, SMA, SES Business Water, Thorlux Lighting, Vattenfall, Wilo, Wilson Power Solutions and many more.

2.Have you got the skills, knowledge and experience to promote your energy efficiency projects within your organisation?

In addition to the technical expertise and data analysis, the role of the energy management team is evolving. Influencing and negotiation, communication and stakeholder engagement skills are becoming ever more important.EMEX seminars will cover a vast range of energy management strategies and experiences across various sectors, providing attendees with vital knowledge and new skills on how to build a robust business case for investment in energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, and gain buy-in from senior stakeholders.

Wendi Wheeler, Energy & Carbon Strategy Manager at Network Rail; Rodrigo Matabuena, Energy Manager at London Borough of Sutton; Mohammad Rafique, Energy and Environment Officer at Surrey Police; Rachel Ward, Sustainability Manager at London Metropolitan University; Tristan Wolfe, Energy Manager at University of Aberdeen; Ian Lane Head of Sustainability at University of the Arts London will share their learning on how to make the business case for a successful energy management plan and to gain 'buy-in' to their energy projects within such complex and highly regulated environments.

Luke Richardson, Environmental Partnership Manager at Virgin Trains East Coast, will share his approaches and outline the key learning points he has identified in securing successful bids and persuading directors, managers and operational staff to engage with energy and environment issues.

Scott Armstrong, Group Head of Energy and Sustainability at Bourne Leisure will discuss about the importance of investing in Team. In 2017, Bourne Leisure decided to enhance its traditional annual Sustainability CAPEX programme by investing in the creation of a team of energy champions.

3.Does your business require flexibility in energy supply?

The UK's energy mix is fast changing and demand reduction is a key area the government is very keen on. Demand Side Response (DSR) is a fast-growing market that enables National Grid to balance Britain's electricity system cost-effectively, while our energy landscape changes rapidly. If your business has the flexibility to increase, decrease, or shift its electricity use, then the power is in your hands to take full advantage.

In this context, EMEX has launched the 'Flexible Power Zone' in partnership with Power Responsive (National Grid). This area is designed for the uninitiated to understand and evaluate this widely talked about opportunity. A dozen participating DSR and Battery Storage partners of National Grid will each give a presentation (schedule below) and be available to talk with you one on one. It's your opportunity to find a supplier that talks your language and makes sense for your business. Participants confirmed so far in the Flexible Power Zone include Dong Energy, EDF Energy, E.ON, ENDECO Technologies, Energy Pool, EnerNOC, Flexitricity, Open Energi, Orginami Energy and Scottish Power.

Lord Redesdale, CEO at the EMA, explores how changes in the electricity codes are developing so trading energy demand reduction through the use of batteries can become a compelling investment for businesses with onsite renewables and balancing mechanism units.

4.Does your organisation keep on top of the coming taxes and regulations?

Gary Shanahan, Head of Business and Industrial Energy Efficiency, Tax and Reporting at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), will provide an update on business and industrial energy efficiency, including the development of a streamlined energy and carbon reporting, preparations for the next phase of the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS) and progress on the Climate Change Agreements (CCAs) and the CRC Energy Efficiency Schemes.

Evan Joanette, Policy Manager at the Consumer Council for Water; Adam Yarnall, Network Utilities Manager at Camping & Caravanning Club; and James Tiernan, Group Energy & Environment Manager at Unite Students, will reveal how they approached the opportunity offered by the recently deregulated water retail market. They will also discuss the barriers and the opportunities they unveiled as they switched their service.

ISO 50001 energy management system is being revised into the new structure and is expected to be launched in 2018. Attendees will get a brief on the 6 key tools in ISO 50001 and how organisations can prepare, implement and transitions to the new ISO 50001.

With such diverse solutions, knowledge and expertise on offer, it is not surprising that thousands of small and medium businesses, as well as household names such as NHS, British Airways, Harrods, Hilton Worldwide, Boots, RBS, TATA, British Land, Ministry of Defence, AstraZeneca, Sodexo, Bellrock, BAE Systems, Co-Operative Group, Ofgem, Network Rail, MITIE, CBRE, Whitbread, Mitchells and Butlers, British Telecom, House of Fraser and many county and city councils are already registered to attend.

EMEX will be opened on Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd November at ExCeL in London.

