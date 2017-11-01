Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market Size Worth $3.01 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalatomic layer deposition (ALD) marketis expected to reach USD 3.01 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period, owing to its excellent efficiency of depositing conformal coatings equivalent to thickness measurement of nano-layers for the intricate semiconductor components.

Atomic layer deposition is a key manufacturing process in the fabrication of semiconductor devices, and part of the set of tools available for the synthesis of nanomaterials. It is considered as one of the significant deposition method for producing thin conformal films. The demand for complex and miniaturized components coupled with the advent of nano-technology has driven the ALD market.

The thin-film deposition market constitutes of other major technologies such as chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, sputtering and epitaxy equipment. Though CVD accounts for a larger market share currently, the advanced & feature-rich ALD process holds its own significance due to its performance of delivering high deposition, and high production rates with minimal waste. CVD is the only alternative to ALD but to a limited extent, and it cannot deliver precise conformity to films similar to the atomic layer technology.

Plasma Enhanced-ALD is expected to be the fastest growing product type owing to its excellent output properties and fastest surface reaction mechanism rate. ALD is surface-sensitive deposition process, and PEALD enhances the surface modification through plasma exposure, which enables to alter nucleation. The PEALD deposition films are ultra-thin films with exceptional flatness and uniformity. The current process development effort by the top companies globally, is mainly focused on delivering new, higher quality & throughput and progressive dielectric materials.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global atomic layer deposition industry was valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2017 to 2025 Solar device & medical equipment industry are the two fastest-growing applications for the ALD market owing to the growth of each industry globally

Rise in consumer electronics spending for personal computers, smartphones, laptops and other modern gadgets has led to increased utilization of complex chips and ICs

Asia Pacific accounted for over 42% of the overall revenue in 2016 owing to strong presence of strong manufacturing base and growing semiconductor & electronics, solar, and medical device industries, especially, in China , Japan , South Korea , and Taiwan

accounted for over 42% of the overall revenue in 2016 owing to strong presence of strong manufacturing base and growing semiconductor & electronics, solar, and medical device industries, especially, in , , , and Some of the major companies operating in the global atomic layer deposition market include Adeka Corporation, Aixtron SE, ASM International NV, and Lam Research Corporation

Grand View Research has segmented the global atomic layer deposition (ALD) market on the basis of product, application and region:

Atomic Layer Deposition Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Metal ALD Aluminum oxide ALD Plasma Enhanced ALD Catalytic ALD Others

Atomic Layer Deposition Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Semiconductors Solar devices Electronics Medical equipment Others

Atomic Layer Deposition Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China Japan India Middle East & Africa Central & South America (CSA)



