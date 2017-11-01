PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro Fertilizer Output up 19% y-o-y in 3Q 2017

For Immediate Release 1 November 2017

PhosAgro Fertilizer Output up 19% y-o-y in 3Q 2017

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces its operational results for the three months (3Q) and nine months (9M) ended 30 September 2017. Overall fertilizer production for 3Q and 9M 2017 grew by almost 19% and 12% year-on-year to nearly 2.1 and 6.1 million tonnes, respectevely.

PhosAgro's production and sales volumes are summarised in the tables below.

Production volumes by type ('000 mt) 3Q 2017 3Q 2016 Chg y/y 9M 2017 9M 2016 Chg y/y Phosphate-based & MCP 1,683.6 1,453.1 15.9% 4,913.9 4,347.8 13.0% Nitrogen-based 405.5 307.5 31.9% 1,173.1 1,088.9 7.7% Total fertilizers 2,089.1 1,760.6 18.7% 6,087.0 5,436.7 12.0% PhosRock & nepheline 2,668.1 2,327.8 14.6% 7,897.4 7,031.7 12.3% Other products 35.1 33.9 3.5% 89.5 102.7 (12.9%)

Sales volumes by type ('000 mt) 3Q 2017 3Q 2016 Chg y/y 9M 2017 9M 2016 Chg y/y Phosphate-based & MCP 1,715.8 1,557.7 10.1% 4,889.8 4,411.1 10.9% Nitrogen-based 309.4 280.0 10.5% 1,205.1 1,066.7 13.0% Total fertilizers 2,025.2 1,837.7 10.2% 6,094.9 5,477.8 11.3% PhosRock & nepheline 901.4 873.0 3.3% 2,733.8 2,579.6 6.0% Other products 56.0 36.6 53.0% 131.1 140.0 (6.4%)

Commenting on the 3Q 2017 operational results, PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said:

"PhosAgro's position as one of the world's leading phosphate-based producers in terms of cash costs has been further strengthened by our continuous focus on vertical integration and efficiency, as well as the ramp-up of the new ammonia unit. This has enabled us to deliver sustainable, record high operating results in both our upstream and downstream divisions, and to offset the negative effects of currency fluctuations and market prices, meaning we continue to create value for PhosAgro's shareholders and investors.

"In 3Q 2017, downstream production of fertilizers grew by almost 19% year-on-year to nearly 2.1 million tonnes, supported by a healthy 16% year-on-year increase in the output of phosphate-based products to 1.7 million tonnes, while the production of nitrogen-based fertilizers grew by 32% year-on-year and exceeded 0.4 million tonnes.

"With our major investment projects completed, PhosAgro's strategy will continue to focus on organic growth, which we believe is the most effective way to navigate the current market environment while remaining fully ready to shift into high gear as soon as the market cycle turns upward, with no significant burden on the Company's balance sheet.

"Our sales strategy, which is based on the principle of 'moving closer to our end customers' is also a cornerstone of our long-term strategy, and is the best way for PhosAgro to capture value as we grow production volumes and maintain the flexibility to adjust to agricultural producers' changing fertilizer usage trends. We believe that our expanded portfolio of fertilizer grades, coupled with growing volumes and exceptionally high quality fertilizers that are virtually free from potentially harmful heavy metals and other impurities, make PhosAgro crop nutrients the 'natural' choice for farmers and food consumers around the world in light of growing concerns about the quality of fertilizers and potential impact on human health.'

Sales overview

In 3Q17 Sales of both complex NPK/NPS/PKS crop nutrients and concentrated DAP/MAP saw similar 12% year-on-year growth. Demand for DAP/MAP was supported by more than 25% year-on-year growth in MAP sales, primarily to the Russian and CIS markets.

Russia remains a priority market for the Company; PhosAgro's domestic sales in 9M 2017 increased by almost 20% year-on-year and have already exceeded 2.1 million tonnes. Overall, our domestic market accounted for almost 35% of total sales in the first nine months of 2017. According to the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers, total fertilizer sales in Russia grew by only 5% year-on-year.

Sales to CIS countries other than Russia grew by more than 60% year-on-year, while volumes to North America more than doubled. Sales of phosphate-based fertilizers to Europe grew by 17% year-on-year during 9M 2017. Russia and Europe remain two of the key priority markers for the Company

Market overview

In 3Q17 export-oriented capacities expanded with the ramp-up of Ma'aden's new capacity coupled with further growth in exports from China . However, the export of phosphates (DAP/MAP/NP/TSP) from China grew by 20% year-on-year in 3Q 2017, which represents a slowdown from the 30% year-on-year increase seen in 6M 2017.

. However, the export of phosphates (DAP/MAP/NP/TSP) from grew by 20% year-on-year in 3Q 2017, which represents a slowdown from the 30% year-on-year increase seen in 6M 2017. On the demand side, Brazilian imports of phosphates were resilient in 3Q 2017, growing by 80% year-on-year (in P 2 O 5 content), while MAP and NP imports increased by 60% and 80% year-on-year, respectively. According to preliminary data, DAP imports into India for 9M 2017 were down by 20% year-on-year and amounted to 3.1 mln tonnes.

Outlook

Looking ahead to the rest of 2017 and the beginning of 2018, significant inflation in main feedstock prices (ammonia and sulphur), growth in coal prices in China (the main feedstock for ammonia production), and tighter environmental regulation in China should protect market prices against additional supply coming from new units at OCP and Ma'aden, while a decrease in inventories in India this year should result in demand emerged earlier than usual in 2018.

The table below provides a breakdown of production volumes by major product:

Production volumes ('000 MT) 3Q 2017 3Q 2016 Chg y/y 9M 2017 9M 2016 Chg y/y Apatit mine and beneficiation plant Phosphate rock 2,414.2 2,064.6 16.9% 7,161.1 6,290.9 13.8% Nepheline concentrate 253.9 263.2 (3.5%) 736.3 740.8 (0.6%) Phosphate-based fertilizers DAP/MAP 746.8 616.0 21.2% 2,274.3 2,022.0 12.5% NPK 676.3 516.9 30.8% 1,873.6 1,472.0 27.3% NPS 135.0 178.6 (24.4%) 288.5 407.6 (29.2%) APP 30.2 35.4 (14.7%) 115.4 98.8 16.8% MCP 82.5 79.1 4.3% 276.1 254.8 8.4% PKS 12.8 21.2 (39.6%) 83.3 71.8 16.0% SOP 0.0 5.9 (100.0%) 2.7 20.8 (87.0%) Nitrogen-based fertilizers AN 93.4 78.4 19.1% 355.6 321.4 10.6% Urea 312.1 229.1 36.2% 817.5 767.5 6.5% Other products AlF3 11.9 11.5 3.5% 34.9 34.4 1.5% STPP 23.2 22.4 3.6% 54.6 68.3 (20.1%) Feed stock Ammonia 364.1 276.4 31.7% 951.5 884.5 7.6% Phosphoric acid 641.0 548.2 16.9% 1,877.6 1,670.5 12.4% Sulphuric acid 1,398.6 1,185.7 18.0% 4,047.4 3,650.8 10.9%

The table below provides a breakdown of sales volumes by major product:

Sales volumes ('000 mt) 3Q 2017 3Q 2016 Chg y/y 9M 2017 9M 2016 Chg y/y Apatit mine and beneficiation plant Phosphate rock 653.9 613.5 6.6% 1,998.1 1,839.8 8.6% Nepheline concentrate 247.5 259.5 (4.6%) 735.7 739.8 (0.6%) Phosphate-based fertilizers DAP/MAP 769.0 689.8 11.5% 2,268.1 2,058.8 10.2% NPK 749.2 585.4 28.0% 1,918.3 1,540.6 24.5% NPS 52.5 132.0 (60.2%) 209.9 365.5 (42.6%) APP 34.1 30.1 13.3% 135.5 95.5 41.9% MCP 85.0 80.3 5.9% 260.4 245.8 5.9% PKS 25.9 29.0 (10.7%) 93.4 82.3 13.5% SOP 0.1 11.1 (99.1%) 4.2 22.6 (81.4%) Nitrogen-based fertilizers AN 30.3 50.9 (40.5%) 399.3 309.6 29.0% Urea 279.1 229.1 21.8% 805.8 757.1 6.4% Other products AlF3 13.0 10.7 21.5% 36.3 33.8 7.4% STPP 22.0 22.0 0.0% 60.2 76.3 (21.1%)

* Excluding intra-group sales

** Excluding feedstock

