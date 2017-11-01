

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered Plc. (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter profit before tax more than doubled to $774 million from $317 million last year.



Underlying profit before tax was $814 million in the third quarter, up 78 percent from $458 million a year ago.



The company said loan impairment of $348 million was 42 percent lower year-on-year reflecting improved credit quality.



Income of $3.59 billion in the quarter was up 4 percent from $3.47 billion a year earlier.



Expenses grew 4 percent from last year to $2.5 billion largely as a result of accelerated investments.



Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We have doubled profits compared to the same period last year as we continue to make progress in realising the potential of the Group. We are transitioning our businesses to deliver higher quality income to improve sustainable returns. This process and the continued investments to support it are reflected in the results and will deliver greater long-term value to our shareholders.'



Regarding the outlook, the company noted that the global economy is recovering slowly but competition is strong with asset margins remaining under pressure.



In London, Standard Chartered shares were trading at 727.30 pence, down 3.08 percent.



