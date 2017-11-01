On October 31, 2017, net asset value was SEK 233 per share.
The closing price on October 31, 2017, was SEK 227.20 for the Class A shares and SEK 215.20 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, November 1, 2017
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Martin Hamner, CFO, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=650962
The closing price on October 31, 2017, was SEK 227.20 for the Class A shares and SEK 215.20 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, November 1, 2017
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Martin Hamner, CFO, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=650962