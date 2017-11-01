Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 1 November 2017 11:00 EET



Uponor sells shares issued for the bonus issues in 1998 and 2004



On 20 May 2016, Uponor announced the Board's decision to declare forfeit and sell any shares issued on the basis of the bonus issues of 18 March 1998 and 16 November 2004, and which had not been accepted by 20 May 2017. The 842 shares in question were sold in public trading on 1 November 2017.



A party entitled to such shares is entitled to the funds received from the sale, less the expenses incurred due to the sale and the request. Right-holders must submit their claim for the deposited funds as well as their share certificates or any other title documents to the Nordea Bank AB (publ) branch in Finland on 1 November 2021, at the latest. Funds not withdrawn within four years from the sale shall revert to the company.



Further information: Reetta Härkki General Counsel Tel. +358 20 129 2835



Uponor Corporation



Tarmo Anttila Vice President, Communications Tel. +358 20 129 2852



