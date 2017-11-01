

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its major opponents in early European deals on Wednesday.



The pound hit a 5-week high of 0.8746 against the euro, more than 2-week high of 1.3311 against the greenback and more than a 4-month high of 1.3299 against the franc, from Tuesday's closing values of 0.8768, 1.3282 and 1.3249, respectively.



The pound climbed to 151.66 against the yen, its highest since September 25.



If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 153.00 against the yen, 1.34 against the greenback, 0.84 against the euro and 1.34 against the franc.



