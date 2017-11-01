

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A terrorist attack in New York has killed eight people and injured 11 others, prompting US President Donald Trump to order more robust 'extreme vetting' of foreign travelers.



A truck driver plowed through a busy bike path in Lower Manhattan Tuesday night, mowing down pedestrians and cyclists before hitting a school bus and shooting with an imitation gun.



The assailant, who was found running from the crash site, was arrested after police shot him in the stomach.



The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbek immigrant who arrived in New York in 2010, reports say.



