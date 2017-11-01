Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE / Preliminary

announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports

and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-01 / 09:57

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 09, 2017 German:

http://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte

English: http://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports



Language: English

Company: elumeo SE

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b

10999 Berlin

Germany

Internet: www.elumeo.com



