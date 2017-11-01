Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports
and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-01 / 09:57
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 09, 2017 German:
http://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte
English: http://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports
2017-11-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com
End of News DGAP News Service
624043 2017-11-01
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 01, 2017 04:58 ET (08:58 GMT)
