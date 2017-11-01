

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares rallied on Wednesday as traders returned to their desks after a bank holiday the previous day.



The benchmark DAX was up 142 points or 1.07 percent at 13,370 in late opening deals as Catalonia worries eased and encouraging data from the U.S. and China stoked optimism about the global economy.



Catalonia's ousted leader Carles Puigdemont has agreed to the snap election called by Spain's central government, but said the fight for independence would go on.



Financials were broadly higher. Lender Commerzbank rallied 1.3 percent while insurer Allianz added 1 percent.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were up around 2 percent each before publishing their U.S. car sales figures for October.



Bayer advanced 1.3 percent amid reports that the German pharmaceutical firm and Novartis are threatening legal action against twelve clinical commissioning groups in the north of England for plans to offer patients a cheap eye drug.



Hochtief rose half a percent after its Australian subsidiary Cimic confirmed its 2017 guidance.



