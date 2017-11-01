Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Worth 20.82 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Marketby Equipment Type (Spiral and Tunnel), Processing Stages (Pre-processing, Freezing, and Packaging), Technology (Mechanical and Cryogenic), Product (Fruits & Vegetables and Seafood), and Region - Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated at USD 15.59 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 20.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as growth in availability of non-seasonal food products.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse71 Market Data Tables and30 Figures spread through137Pages and in-depth TOC on"Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market - Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/individual-quick-freezing-market-26135638.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The fruits & vegetables segment, by product, accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The fruits & vegetables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Fruit & vegetable consumption is essential to meet the daily nutritive requirements of the body. Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America are the key producers of fruits & vegetables. With the growing demand for frozen fruits & vegetables, a number of companies are manufacturing processing equipment along with freezing lines, which can process a wide range of products and provide extended shelf-life.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=26135638

The spiral freezer segment, by equipment type, accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The spiral freezer segment, by equipment type, in the Individual Quick Freezing Market accounted for the largest share in 2016. Spiral freezers are versatile systems that enable foods to be frozen individually or in batches. They have low operation costs as compared to carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and other freezers.

The freezing segment, by processing stages, accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The freezing segment of the Individual Quick Freezing Market accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Freezing is a widely used method of food preservation, and can be carried out using a range of equipment that uses methods such as air-based freezing, indirect contact freezing, immersion freezing, and cryogenic freezing.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=26135638

The North American region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

The North American region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries covered in the North American region are projected to be the fastest-growing markets for individual quick freezing, due to the presence of large players such as JBT (US), Air Products and Chemicals (US), and Cryogenic Systems Equipment (US). Economic factors such as the increasing number of fixed investments in various technologies of food processing by various individual quick freezing equipment manufacturers and exposure to consumer preference for new taste and flavors are expected to drive this market for the next couple of years in North America.

This report includes a study of various individual quick freezing processing stages and technology, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as MAREL (Iceland), JBT (US), GEA (Germany), The Linde Group (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals (US), and Air Liquide (France).

Browse Related Reports

Food Waste Management Market by Waste Type (Cereals, Dairy Products), Application (Animal Feed, Fertilizers), End user (Primary Food Producers, Food Manufacturers), Process (Aerobic Digestion, Anaerobic Digestion), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-waste-management-market-203314018.html

Food Automation Market by Type (Motor Controls, Discrete controllers & visualization, rotary & linear products), Function (Palletizing, Sorting & Grading, Picking & Placing, Processing), Application (Dairy, Bakery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-automation-market-139605719.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets