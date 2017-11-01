Canva Print launches in EU

- Easy-to-use print service now available in Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom

- Canva users can design and print business cards, flyers, posters, invitations and letterheads

- Available in over 42 languages including Spanish, French, German, Russian and Portuguese

SYDNEY, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Online design tool Canva has announced the launch of Canva Print in Europe, a new paid service offering people the ability to place an order for hard copy posters, business cards, flyers, postcards, invitations, and letterheads designed on Canva. The print on demand service is available to Canva users across 29 countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Canva Print's Ainhoa Emaldi Azcue said the service is the next logical step for Canva users looking to streamline their design and professional printing process.

"Canva makes it simple to create designs online with thousands of templates for almost anything: restaurant menus, wedding invitations, event posters and more. While Canva designs are suitable for sharing online, a lot of our creative community still need to bring their work to life through printed copies.

"This is where Canva Print comes in - we are offering a one-stop-shop for users to realise their creative potential - from seeking inspiration, to building a beautiful design, and finally, to sharing it in any format, be it online or print."

Ainhoa concluded, "With a simple click of a button, Canva Print makes it incredibly easy for you to get your design work professionally printed and delivered straight to your door. We guarantee you'll be 100% satisfied with the quality of our prints."

In addition to Europe, Canva Print is available in the US and in Australia, with more countries to be announced. The company also plans on extending its print services to apparel and other formats next year.

To learn more about Canva Print visit www.canva.com/ print .

Germany: https://www.canva.com/de_de/drucken/

France: https://www.canva.com/fr_fr/imprimer/

Spain: https://www.canva.com/es_es/imprimir/

Norway: https://www.canva.com/nb_no/trykk/

Denmark: https://www.canva.com/da_dk/print/

Italy: https://www.canva.com/it_it/stampare/

Poland: https://www.canva.com/pl_pl/drukowac/

Portugal: https://www.canva.com/pt_pt/imprimir/

Sweden: https://www.canva.com/sv_se/utskrift

High res photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B2Fgw8DTBeqIM1lldS1VSGxCQnM?usp=sharing

Video: https://youtu.be/ecaKi3FRnmA

MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

For more information or to arrange interviews contact:

Elizabeth McKenzie

elizabeth@canva.com or +61403359105