The "2018 EMEA Outlook" country profile has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

A comprehensive overview of the Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA) region in 2018. Learn about the regional outlook and main drivers (including sub-regional outlooks for key markets), scenarios and disruptors to prepare for, and implications for strategy and execution. While the macroeconomic conditions in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) are likely to stabilize in 2017, multinational companies are unlikely to see a reversal of current low economic growth and exchange rate and political uncertainty, both in 2017 as well as in the medium term.

This requires a revisit of the broader regional strategy assumptions, better balanced regional portfolios, as well as very clear prioritization of investments given constrained resources and margins under pressure. Companies will still find plenty of opportunities in the region, but these will increasingly be driven by a portfolio approach that creates buffers for underperformance between and within markets, agile local execution, and deeper localization in priority markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: FSG View on Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA)

EMEA in Global Context

EMEA in 202

Thriving in the New Normal

Focus on Five Key Actions in 2018 Optimize Your Regional Portfolio Align Execution Around Segments Enhance Channel Sophistication Develop a Localization Strategy Manage Ongoing Disruptions



Section 2: Drivers of EMEA Performance in 2017

Driver #1: Weak Global Growth

Driver #2: Low Commodity Prices

Driver #3: Currency Volatility

Driver #4: Political Disruption

Driver #5: Rising Business Costs

Implications for Action

Section 3: Sub-Regional Outlooks

View on Western Europe

View on Middle East North Africa

View on Sub-Saharan Africa

View on Commonwealth of Independent States

View on Central Europe

Section 4: Industry Outlooks

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrials

Technology

Section 5: Scenarios Disruptors of EMEA Performance

EMEA in 2017: Scenarios Overview

EMEA in 2017: Disruptor Summary

Disruptor #1: China Loses Control

Disruptor #2: Sustained Oil Price Collapse

Disruptor #3: Eurozone Banking Crisis

Disruptor #4: G7 Trade Retreat

Disruptor #5: Trump Putin Discredit NATO

Disruptor #6: Russia Economic Mismanagement

Disruptor #7: Turkey Financial Collapse

Disruptor #8: Iran Deal Unravels

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nbsh5t/2018_emea_outlook

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101005806/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Country Reports