The "2018 EMEA Outlook" country profile has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
A comprehensive overview of the Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA) region in 2018. Learn about the regional outlook and main drivers (including sub-regional outlooks for key markets), scenarios and disruptors to prepare for, and implications for strategy and execution. While the macroeconomic conditions in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) are likely to stabilize in 2017, multinational companies are unlikely to see a reversal of current low economic growth and exchange rate and political uncertainty, both in 2017 as well as in the medium term.
This requires a revisit of the broader regional strategy assumptions, better balanced regional portfolios, as well as very clear prioritization of investments given constrained resources and margins under pressure. Companies will still find plenty of opportunities in the region, but these will increasingly be driven by a portfolio approach that creates buffers for underperformance between and within markets, agile local execution, and deeper localization in priority markets.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: FSG View on Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA)
- EMEA in Global Context
- EMEA in 202
- Thriving in the New Normal
- Focus on Five Key Actions in 2018
- Optimize Your Regional Portfolio
- Align Execution Around Segments
- Enhance Channel Sophistication
- Develop a Localization Strategy
- Manage Ongoing Disruptions
Section 2: Drivers of EMEA Performance in 2017
- Driver #1: Weak Global Growth
- Driver #2: Low Commodity Prices
- Driver #3: Currency Volatility
- Driver #4: Political Disruption
- Driver #5: Rising Business Costs
- Implications for Action
Section 3: Sub-Regional Outlooks
- View on Western Europe
- View on Middle East North Africa
- View on Sub-Saharan Africa
- View on Commonwealth of Independent States
- View on Central Europe
Section 4: Industry Outlooks
- Consumer Goods
- Healthcare
- Industrials
- Technology
Section 5: Scenarios Disruptors of EMEA Performance
- EMEA in 2017: Scenarios Overview
- EMEA in 2017: Disruptor Summary
- Disruptor #1: China Loses Control
- Disruptor #2: Sustained Oil Price Collapse
- Disruptor #3: Eurozone Banking Crisis
- Disruptor #4: G7 Trade Retreat
- Disruptor #5: Trump Putin Discredit NATO
- Disruptor #6: Russia Economic Mismanagement
- Disruptor #7: Turkey Financial Collapse
- Disruptor #8: Iran Deal Unravels
