

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose on Wednesday as encouraging consumer confidence data underpinned the U.S. dollar and investors looked ahead to the FOMC decision later in the day.



While no policy changes are expected, investors may get some clues in the policy statement as to whether the U.S. central bank is on track to raise rates in December.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 25 points or 0.46 percent at 5,528 in late opening deals after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Banks traded mixed, with Credit Agricole rising 0.3 percent and Societe Generale adding half a percent while BNP Paribas shed 0.6 percent.



Groupe PSA and BNP Paribas have announced the closing of their joint acquisition of the financial operations of Opel and Vauxhall.



