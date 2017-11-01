Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of Half Year Results

PR Newswire
London, November 1
1 November 2017
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED
Notice of Half Year Results
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited, the actively managed UK-focused REIT will announce Half Year results for the six months ended 30 September 2017 on Wednesday 8 November 2017.
There will be a presentation for analysts on the morning of the results. For details of the meeting, please contact FTI Consulting.
For further information, please contact:
FTI Consulting
Dido Laurimore/Ellie Sweeney/Richard Gotla
schroderrealestate@fticonsulting.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000