WKN: 2393 ISIN: GB00B01HM147  
01.11.2017 | 10:46
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of Half Year Results

PR Newswire
London, November 1

1 November 2017

SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED

Notice of Half Year Results

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited, the actively managed UK-focused REIT will announce Half Year results for the six months ended 30 September 2017 on Wednesday 8 November 2017.

There will be a presentation for analysts on the morning of the results. For details of the meeting, please contact FTI Consulting.

For further information, please contact:

FTI Consulting
Dido Laurimore/Ellie Sweeney/Richard Gotla
schroderrealestate@fticonsulting.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000


© 2017 PR Newswire