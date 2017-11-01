sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,95 Euro		+0,037
+0,95 %
WKN: A0ET04 ISIN: GB00B0BN1P96 Ticker-Symbol: E6E 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,94
4,114
11:34
01.11.2017 | 10:50
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Statement re Change of Depositary

PR Newswire
London, November 1

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc
LEI: 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14


The European Union Alternative Investment Fund Managers' Directive which came into effect in July 2014, required BlackRock Emerging Europe plc ('the Company') to appoint a Depositary to perform certain functions. Consequently the Company appointed BNY Mellon Trust & Depositary (UK) Limited to act as the Company's Depositary on 2 July 2014.

The Company now announces that with effect from 1 November 2017, the role of the Depositary will be transferred from BNY Mellon Trust & Depositary (UK) Limited to its indirect parent company, The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited due to a streamlining of the legal structure of The Bank of New York Mellon.

Contact:
Barbara Powley
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Date: 1 November 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire