The calculated consensus for QIAGEN is based on the estimates of 18 major banks consulted by Vara Research.

All consensus numbers are quoted in $ millions.

Consensus estimates (average) Q3 2017 Full Year 2017

Adjusted net sales 362.3 1417.0 Growth rate at CER in % 7.1 6.8 Adjusted operating income 95.5 366.1 Adjusted tax rate in % 17.7 17.6

Adjusted diluted EPS ($/share)(1) 0.32 1.25

Notes:

CER = Constant exchange rate

(1) Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that QIAGEN believes should be considered in addition to the reported results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, but should not be considered a substitute. QIAGEN believes certain items - such as those listed above - should be excluded from adjusted results when they are outside the ongoing core operations, vary significantly from period to period, or affect the comparability of results with its competitors and its own prior periods. Includes non-GAAP sales related to the bioinformatics acquisitions.

Dislaimer: This document has been issued by Vara Research GmbH for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice. It is based on estimates and forecasts of various analysts regarding revenues, earnings and business developments of the relevant company. Such estimates and forecasts cannot be independently verified by reason of the subjective character. Vara Research GmbH gives no guarantee, representation or warranty and is not responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.

