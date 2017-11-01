

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK manufacturing sector activity expanded notably in October, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.3 in October from revised 56.0 in September.



The expected score was 55.9. The headline PMI has now signaled expansion for 15 consecutive months.



Production and new order volumes continued to rise at robust rates. Price pressures remained elevated with rates of inflation in input costs and output charges both accelerating since September.



'The sector looks to be achieving a quarterly rate of expansion close to 1 percent, therefore sustaining the solid pace of growth signaled by the official ONS estimate for the third quarter,' Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, said.



