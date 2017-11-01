Yoto, a Family Designed 'Clever Speaker', Launches on Kickstarter and is set to Revolutionise the way Children Listen and Learn

LONDON, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Highly anticipated launch is live at kck.st/2l57upq

Yoto, a clever speaker for kids, is designed entirely by a team of experienced entrepreneurs and parents who started thinking about what kids need to maximise development skills without screentime. They set about building and integrating technology and content to deliver these skills, not the other way around.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/594879/YOTO.jpg )



Founded by four successful entrepreneurs from the worlds of music, technology, design and marketing, Yoto allows children to unlock a carefully curated world of music, stories and learning via interactive cards which connect to a safe, secure world of audio content with no screen time worries.

Suitable for pre-school children and inspired by Montessori principles, Yoto gives youngsters autonomy over what they want to listen to or play - from their favourite nursery rhymes to learning the alphabet through phonics.

There are no camera/microphone privacy concerns or internet-nasties, just child-friendly wonder and fun with parents who remain in control.

As CEO Ben Drury says "Parents have very few viable alternatives between the world of 'toys' and what is essentially designed for grown-ups technology (iPads and iPhones). Tech is a part of all of our lives, which is why we've created a product especially for them which uses technology in the right way for kids."

Each Yoto card unlocks different content; the music cards access a library of nursery rhymes and songs but parents can also add tracks and albums at any time and create custom cards meaning the soundtrack to your offspring's childhood could be more T Rex than Mr Tumble! Listen to classic fairytales recorded specially for Yoto in English, Spanish, French and German or even record your own favourites.

The very fact that children are using fine motor skills to pick up the Yoto cards will be refreshing news to primary school teachers who are increasingly concerned that children arrive at reception unable to hold a pencil - having spent their pre-school years swiping screens not picking and placing.

Live now on Kickstarter: kck.st/2l57upq

Yoto Kickstarter

kck.st/2l57upq

Yoto Press Pack

http://bit.ly/yotopresskit

Yoto Web Site

https://www.yotoplay.com

Yoto Videos

https://vimeo.com/yotoplay

For further information, product demonstration or press enquiries please contact Carly Nair, Marketing Director, Yoto, carly@yotoplay.com, +44(0)-754-567-4939