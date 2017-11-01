Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LOTTO24 AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LOTTO24 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports
and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-01 / 10:33
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 08, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 08, 2017 German:
http://lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
English:
http://lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/English/3100/financial-reports.html
Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de
