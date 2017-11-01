Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



2017-11-01 / 10:33

LOTTO24 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 08, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 08, 2017 German:

http://lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

English:

http://lotto24-ag.de/websites/lotto24-ag/English/3100/financial-reports.html



Language: English

Company: LOTTO24 AG

Straßenbahnring 11

20251 Hamburg

Germany

Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de



