Helsinki, Finland, November 1, 2017 at 12.00 pm - The City of Vantaa has chosen QPR Software (QPR) as a provider of consulting services in enterprise architecture. The estimate for annual average non-binding need for enterprise architecture related services is approximately one thousand (1,000) man-days. The agreement ends on March 31, 2020 at the latest.



The service to be delivered consists of multiple components that are connected to strategic financial and operational objectives. Some of the key tasks will include the design of various reference, target, and solution architectures. The service can also include training and different types of information system and technology related reports.



"We are happy for the decision made by the City of Vantaa. The City's enterprise architecture work is directed by national and regional architecture work of which we have strong experience," says Jari Jaakkola, CEO of QPR Software.



The Ministry of Finance of Finland has ordered enterprise architecture modeling software-as-a-service from QPR. This service is available for all entities that are engaged in the Finnish public sector enterprise architecture development, and are approved by the Ministry.



The City of Vantaa takes advantage of the service which enables the city to model its processes and enterprise architecture in a systematic way, centrally manage models, and distribute them outside of its organizational boundaries. Customers of QPR's consulting services will be better equipped to meet the recommendations and requirements of the regional government reform and EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).



About QPR Software Plc



QPR Software provides solutions for strategy execution, performance and process management, process mining and enterprise architecture in over 50 countries. QPR Software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.



With 25 years of experience, 2 000 customers and over a million licenses sold, QPR's products are highly regarded by industry analysts and customers alike.



Dare to Improve. www.qpr.com



For additional information, please contact:



Miika Nurminen, SVP, Consulting and Advisory Services +358 40 503 1982 miika.nurminen(at)qpr.com



For additional information on QPR EnterpriseArchitect and related solutions, please visit:



https://www.qpr.com/products/qpr-enterprisearchitect



https://www.qpr.com/solutions/enterprise-architecture



https://www.qpr.com/solutions/business-process-management