Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has installed a 30 MW solar power plant at Palaswade, Maharashtra.

TPREL, Tata Power's 100% owned renewable energy subsidiary, has commissioned a 30 MW solar plant, spread over 140 acres in Palaswade village in Maan Taluka, in Satara district located 350km south of Aurangabad city, Maharashtra.

The plant will produce over 62 million kWh annually of solar power, covering the annual energy needs ...

