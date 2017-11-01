Wins two more prestigious honours at the 2017 Australian Cider Awards

C&C Group plc, the leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded cider, beer, wine, soft drinks and bottled water announces that Magners Original Apple has been voted Australia's best cider, winning 'Best in Show' at the 2017 Australian Cider Awards. As well as the top honour, Magners Original Apple also won Best New World Cider and Best International Cider.

This year saw the largest ever field of entries for these prestigious awards, with 250 local and international ciders taking part. Honoured at a gala dinner in Melbourne, the 'Best in Show' award came despite stiff competition from a host of new craft entrants to the fast-emerging cider category.

In recognition, the judges said that Magners Original Apple was awarded the top prize because "it displayed a perfect balance of sugar, tannin and overall complexity combined with toasty, savoury, creamy notes the 'wow' factor that helped this product rise to the top".

Jason Ash, Chief Marketing Officer, C&C Group plc, commented: "We're delighted to win 'Best in Show' at the 2017 Australian Cider Awards. This is international recognition for a cider that proudly adheres to the traditional methods employed since it was founded in 1935. Magners is made using 17 varieties of apples, many grown amongst our 150 acres of orchards and delivered directly to the cidery in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

To win such a prestigious award is a great tribute to the Magners team, their dedication and passion for preserving the essence and provenance of the brand, and giving us such a complex yet beautifully balanced and refreshing flavour to enjoy.

Australia is an integral international market for the Group, with sustained strong growth recorded in the last year. We're excited with the prospects of our distribution agreement with Coca-Cola Amatil, with whom we share this great success".

With the recent packaging update, Magners also has an exciting and appealing new look to match the quality of the cider itself. Magners Cider is distributed in Australia exclusively for C&C by Coca-Cola Amatil, including Magners Original (330ml and 568ml bottles and draught), Magners Pear (568ml bottles) and Magners Blonde (330ml).

