

PayPoint plc (the 'Company') - Total Voting Rights



In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:



The Company's capital consists of 68,171,965 ordinary shares with voting rights.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



01 November 2017



Enquiries:



PayPoint plc Susan Court, Company Secretary +44(0)1707600300 www.paypoint.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire



B02QND9R12



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX