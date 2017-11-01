

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Wednesday even as retail stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure after a cautious trading update from fashion retailer Next Plc.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 15 points or 0.20 percent at 7,507 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.



IAG shares advanced 0.6 percent after cabin crew members of trade union Unite working for British Airways reportedly accepted a pay deal.



AstraZeneca climbed 1.1 percent on winning U.S. approval for a new drug to treat blood cancer.



Likewise, Indivior shares jumped as much as 11 percent after the FDA committee recommended approval for a new drug to treat opioid addiction.



Lender Standard Chartered slumped 4.6 percent as higher expenses overshadowed a rise in third-quarter profit.



Next Plc shares slumped 5.4 percent after a disappointing trading update, with sales figures missing forecasts.



Marks & Spencer Group lost 4.1 percent, Debenhams tumbled 2.9 percent and Associated British Foods declined 2.3 percent.



