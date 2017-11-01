Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PVA TePla AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-01 / 10:38
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PVA TePla AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 10, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 10, 2017 German:
http://www.pvatepla.com/pva-tepla-service/investor-relations/berichte
English:
http://www.pvatepla.com/en/pva-tepla-service/investor-relations/reports
2017-11-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com
End of News DGAP News Service
624077 2017-11-01
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 01, 2017 05:38 ET (09:38 GMT)
