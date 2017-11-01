Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



2017-11-01

PVA TePla AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 10, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 10, 2017 German:

http://www.pvatepla.com/pva-tepla-service/investor-relations/berichte

English:

http://www.pvatepla.com/en/pva-tepla-service/investor-relations/reports



Company: PVA TePla AG

Im Westpark 10-12

35435 Wettenberg

Germany

Internet: www.pvatepla.com



