Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 1
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/10/2017) of £59.75m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/10/2017) of £47.1m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/10/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|265p
|17,775,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|260.65p
|Ordinary share price
|265.25p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|0.09%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|135.22p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|137.00p
|Premium to NAV
|1.31%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 27/10/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.67
|2
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.31
|3
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.27
|4
|Acal Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.19
|5
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.13
|6
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|2.11
|7
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.10
|8
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.09
|9
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.07
|10
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.99
|11
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.89
|12
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.82
|13
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.81
|14
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.80
|15
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.80
|16
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.79
|17
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.79
|18
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.77
|19
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|1.72
|20
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.67