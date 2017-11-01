sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.11.2017 | 11:15
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 1

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/10/2017) of £59.75m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/10/2017) of £47.1m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/10/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*265p 17,775,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*260.65p
Ordinary share price265.25p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV0.09%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share135.22p 9,349,000
ZDP share price137.00p
Premium to NAV1.31%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 27/10/2017
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.67
2McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.31
3StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.27
4Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.19
5Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.13
6Gattaca Plc Common GBp12.11
7Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.10
8Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.09
9Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.07
10Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p1.99
11Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.89
12Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.82
13Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.81
14Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.80
15Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.80
16Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.79
17Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.79
18Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.77
19De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.72
20Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.67

© 2017 PR Newswire