sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.11.2017 | 11:20
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Change of Depositary

PR Newswire
London, November 1

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)


The European Union Alternative Investment Fund Managers' Directive which came into effect in July 2014, required BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company') to appoint a Depositary to perform certain functions. Consequently the Company appointed BNY Mellon Trust & Depositary (UK) Limited to act as the Company's Depositary on 2 July 2014.

The Company now announces that with effect from 1 November 2017, the role of the Depositary will be transferred from BNY Mellon Trust & Depositary (UK) Limited to its indirect parent company, The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited due to a streamlining of the legal structure of The Bank of New York Mellon.

Contact:
Sarah Beynsberger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Date: 1 November 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire