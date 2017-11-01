Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2017) - Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV: Z) (OTC Pink: ZZOF) (FSE: RH33) ("Zinc One") is pleased to report results from an ongoing surface-sampling program at its Bongará Zinc Mine Project in north-central Peru. Highest grades include a surface channel sample (#38) with 47.73% zinc over 8.1 metres from a dolomite, a surface channel sample (#72) that yielded 25.65% zinc over 19.7 metres from a dolomite breccia, and 32.50% zinc over a 3.8-metre depth from a dolomite breccia in an exploration pit (#425).

Jim Walchuck, Zinc One President and CEO commented, "As expected, the high-grade zinc grades from this current sampling program are very encouraging and augments our opinion that the Bongarita and Mina Chica areas hold significant potential. In particular, these areas have not been drilled and that the base (footwall), outlining the depth extent of mineralization, is not well defined. The upcoming drill program should help to better define the footwall of mineralization as well as better determine the magnitude of mineralization left behind by past mining in the Mina Grande area. Overall, we anticipate that the drill program will better delineate and expand the known mineralization at the Bongará Zinc Mine Project."

The sampling program commenced at the northern end of a 1.4 kilometre trend of known high-grade, nonsulfide zinc mineralization at or near the surface. These sampling results are in areas from the Bongarita and Mina Chica areas which were never drilled, but rather had numerous historic exploration pits, some of which were resampled. Bongarita mineralization manifests itself as a ferruginous soil with limestone and dolomite clasts that hosts copious amounts of zincite (zinc oxide) and smithsonite (zinc carbonate) mineralization. The Mina Chica mineralization is characterized by not only zinc-bearing, ferruginous soils, but zinc-bearing, fine-grained, coarse-grained, brecciated, and porous limestones and dolomites, which host zincite, smithsonite, and minor amounts of hemimorphite (zinc silicate).

Additional sampling will continue in these areas and then will move on to the Mina Grande area, specifically Fase B and Fase C.

Zinc One anticipates the approval of its submitted application for 130 drill platforms and expects the drill program to commence shortly thereafter. The planned program includes drillholes throughout Mina Grande, Mina Chica, and Bongarita areas. A map of the proposed program is available on Zinc One's website at https://zincone.com/projects/bongara-project/bongarita-mina-chica-samples/.

Geology and Results

The Bongará nonsulfide zinc mineralization is stratabound and is hosted by carbonate rocks. Field mapping and observations indicate the mineralization is essentially flat-lying across an anticlinal axis at Bongarita and dips approximately 60o eastward along the flank of the anticline at Mina Chica. Of note is that neither area was drilled and although a few pits encountered the footwall of the mineralization, most of the pits have not penetrated the footwall. Since the true strike and dip are not certain, the sample thicknesses from the pits do not represent the true thickness of the mineralized body, which at Mina Chica apparently lies along the slope of the topography in a tabular configuration. The tables below highlight select results from Bongarita and Mina Chica. Additional maps and a summary of all results are available at https://zincone.com/projects/bongara-project/bongarita-mina-chica-samples/.