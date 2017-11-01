sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,316 Euro		-0,138
-0,33 %
WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 Ticker-Symbol: 41B 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BELLWAY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BELLWAY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,661
42,671
11:28
01.11.2017 | 11:24
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, November 1

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

1 NOVEMBER 2017

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 October 2017, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 122,799,008 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 122,799,008.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


© 2017 PR Newswire