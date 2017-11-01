

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturing activity expanded at the quickest pace in more than six-and-a-half years in October, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 60.4 in October from 60.0 in September. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Moreover, the latest figure was the strongest recorded since February 2011 and the second-highest in the survey's 17-year history.



Both output and new orders continued to expand sharply in October. Firms raised their employment level at the fastest pace in the survey history.



To support workloads, purchasing activity by manufacturers rose strongly in October, and input stocks increased at a joint-survey record pace.



On the price front, inflation of both manufacturing input and output prices accelerated to the strongest since March.



Finally, firms' output expectations for the next twelve months hit a new series high, driven by pipeline projects and an improving European growth outlook.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX