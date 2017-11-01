

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be at least $0.95 and revenue to be in the range of $3.79 billion to $3.85 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.98 per share on revenues of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, for fiscal 2017, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of at least $3.70 and revenue in the range of $14.78 billion to $14.84 billion.



The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share to be at least $3.67, and revenue of $14.70 billion to $14.84 billion.



Wall Street currently is looking for full-year earnings of $3.70 per share on annual revenues of $14.79 billion.



Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer, said, 'We delivered solid third-quarter performance and completed a $1.5 billion Accelerated Share Repurchase program. During the quarter, we continued to take actions designed to improve our cost structure while allowing us to invest in the business for growth. We maintained our momentum, and we expect to close out 2017 with solid revenue and earnings growth while having undertaken a substantial return of capital to shareholders.'



Further, the company has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on Cognizant Class A Common Stock for shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20. This dividend will be payable on November 30.



