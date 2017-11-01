

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday, with German shares leading the surge as traders returned to their desks after a bank holiday the previous day.



Underlying sentiment remained supported as Catalonia worries eased and encouraging data from the U.S. and China stoked optimism about the global economy.



Catalonia's ousted leader Carles Puigdemont has agreed to the snap election called by Spain's central government, but said the fight for independence would go on.



On a light day on the economic front, market participants awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day for clues as to whether the U.S. central bank is on track to raise rates in December.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.60 percent at 397.60 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent to end at more-than-five-month high the previous day.



The German DAX was rallying 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.2 percent.



German automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were up around 2 percent each before publishing their U.S. car sales figures for October.



Bayer advanced 1.3 percent amid reports that the German pharmaceutical firm and Novartis are threatening legal action against twelve clinical commissioning groups in the north of England for plans to offer patients a cheap eye drug. Novartis shares also rose over 1 percent.



Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres rallied 3 percent after its quarterly profit topped forecasts.



AstraZeneca climbed 1.1 percent in London on winning U.S. approval for a new drug to treat blood cancer.



Likewise, Indivior shares jumped as much as 11 percent after the FDA committee recommended approval for a new drug to treat opioid addiction.



Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk lost 3 percent after warning that a new U.S. legislation could impact business in its key market.



Lender Standard Chartered slumped 4.6 percent as higher expenses overshadowed a rise in third-quarter profit.



Next Plc shares plunged 5.4 percent after a disappointing trading update, with sales figures missing forecasts.



Marks & Spencer Group lost 4.1 percent, Debenhams tumbled 2.9 percent and Associated British Foods declined 2.3 percent.



